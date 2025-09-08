S’porean accused of drug trafficking to be released after prosecution applies for discharge

S’porean was deported from Thailand & handed drug trafficking charges, but will be released

In a surprising development, a Singaporean man who was facing the death penalty for drug trafficking charges will be released.

This came after the prosecution applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

S’porean could have been sentenced to death

Benny Kee Soon Chuan, 32, had been charged with conspiring to traffic in a Class A controlled drug — which could have seen him sentenced to death.

However, in court on Monday (8 Sept), the prosecution applied for him to be given a discharge not amounting to acquittal.

That means he may still be handed the same charge in future if new evidence is available.

S’porean likely to be released on 8 Sept

The withdrawal of the charge means Kee is likely to be released that same day, his lawyer Ramesh Tiwary told CNA.

When asked why the charge was withdrawn, Mr Tiwary said his client was innocent.

He is “very grateful to be reunited with his family”, the lawyer added.

S’porean suspected of involvement in 2 drug trafficking cases

Kee was suspected of being involved in two drug trafficking cases in December 2020 and November 2022, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on 19 Sept 2024.

An arrest warrant was issued against him as he was suspected of supplying drugs to associates in Singapore for their subsequent trafficking and sale in Singapore.

However, as he had been out of Singapore since 11 April 2016, CNB reached out to its foreign counterparts for assistance.

S’porean arrested in Thailand & deported

Kee was subsequently arrested in Thailand on 17 Sept 2024, with CNB officers reportedly travelling to Thailand to aid in the investigation.

According to the Bangkok Post, assets worth approximately 15 million baht (S$584,000) were seized during the operation.

A Thai counter-narcotics team traced him to a lavish residence in the Bang Phli District just south of Bangkok, with luxury watches and gold jewellery found in a safe, reported Khaosod English.

They also discovered that he had no legitimate job but was living an unusually affluent lifestyle.

He was deported to Singapore and handed over to CNB on 19 Sept 2024.

Kee’s alleged co-conspirators, Singaporeans aged 21 and 29 at the time of their arrests, were charged separately with trafficking in substantial amounts of methamphetamine.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison with 15 strokes of the cane, while the 29-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven strokes of the cane.

Also read: S’porean drug dealer arrested in Thailand faces likely death penalty back home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau and MS News.