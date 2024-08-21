Drunk woman allegedly poops on bar floor in Thailand, grosses out other patrons

TikToker posts video of poop smeared all over floor of Bangkok bar

Drunken misadventures are hardly a rarity, but a recent incident in Thailand left a particularly unpleasant mark.

On Tuesday (20 Aug), TikTok user @luvmeluvmyjeans shared a shocking video of an unsightly mess on the floor of a bar in Bangkok.

“I vomited even though I wasn’t drunk,” the user wrote in her caption, clearly unsettled by the scene.

The clip shows brown stains, reportedly poop, smeared across the tiled floor of the bar.

To prevent anyone from accidentally stepping in it, two black chairs and a wheelchair are strategically placed around the spot.

Heavily drunk woman reportedly responsible for mess

Throughout the video, the TikToker can be heard questioning how someone could defecate on the floor, noting it was making her nauseous.

According to her response to another user, the incident occurred on the night of Sunday (18 Aug).

She added that a heavily drunk woman had slumped over for a while before shockingly defecating in the bar.

Netizens joke woman was lost in music that she forgot about toilet

As the video went viral, netizens had their fun.

“Found this video while eating,” one commenter added, with laughing emojis.

Some joked that the woman was so lost in the music she forgot about the bathroom.

Others humorously suggested they’d avoid the bar in the future.

One user sympathised with the staff who had to clean up the mess, while another teasingly wondered if the woman would remember her actions once she sobered up.

