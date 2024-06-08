Man in China defecates in storage room after being refused to use toilet at hot pot restaurant

Man in China defecates in warehouse after hot pot restaurant refuse to let him use toilet

A man in China took matters into his own hands after staff at a hotpot restaurant refused to let him use the toilet thrice.

Urgently needing to relieve himself, the man defecated in the restaurant’s storage room and even washed his hands in a container filled with sour plum drink.

The restaurant’s manager was incensed by the man’s behaviour and hoped he’d come forward to apologise for his actions.

Man defecates in hot pot restaurant storage room after being refused to use toilet

According to China Press, the incident occurred on Monday (3 June) morning at a restaurant in Liaoning Province, China.

The man reportedly requested to use the toilet on three occasions but was turned down by one of the staff, citing a water outage.

Later, the staff member spotted the man at the restaurant’s exit. However, the man fled immediately after spotting the employee.

Sensing something amiss, the staff member checked the restaurant’s CCTV camera and learned that the man had defecated in the storage room. The man even washed his hands in a container filled with sour plum drink.

Manager hopes man would step forward & apologise

Staff utilised four “large boxes of water” from the water heater to clean the area.

They also disinfected the area and threw away the sour plum drink.

The manager of the hot pot restaurant was angry about the man’s actions.

Even though he didn’t lodge a police report about the incident, he hoped the man would step forward to apologise and reimburse them for the 150 yuan (S$27) losses they incurred.

