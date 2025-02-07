Drunk man in Thailand knocks on woman’s door asking for sex, her friends beat him to death

Drunk man in Thailand beaten to death after asking for sex

On Thursday (6 Feb), a drunk man in Thailand knocked on a woman’s door and harassed her for sex. Scared for her life, the woman called her male friends for help.

They then immediately came to her rescue and proceeded to beat him.

According to Khaosod, the man eventually died while under care at the hospital.

Man was randomly knocking on doors in drunken stupor

The incident occurred at a residential complex in Si Racha in Chonburi.

According to the building manager, she received reports that the inebriated man had been randomly knocking on residents’ doors.

The 25-year-old man from Myanmar had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol, she said.

He had knocked on several doors before a woman opened her door to greet him. When she noticed that it was a stranger, she closed the door on him.

However, he began to try to peer under her door to get a glimpse. He then asked to be let in so he could sleep with her.

Fearing for her safety, the woman called her male friends for help. Around five to six men subsequently arrived and began to beat him until he lost consciousness.

Man dies from injuries in hospital

Paramedics, who had received a call for assistance after the assault, discovered the heavily injured man lying on the ground.

He also had a two-centimetre gash on his forehead. Both his eyelids and parts of his torso were covered in bruises.

He was also barely breathing and foaming at the mouth.

Paramedics administered emergency first aid to the injured man before conveying him to the hospital where he passed away around an hour later.

Police are currently investigating the case.

