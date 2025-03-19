Man goes on drunken rampage at Dublin Airport after missing flight, caused ‘significant damage’

Man goes on drunken rampage at Dublin Airport after missing flight on 17 March

A shirtless man in his 20s went on a drunken rampage and caused massive damage at Dublin Airport after he had reportedly missed his flight.

According to the Irish Star, the incident occurred on Monday (17 March) morning.

The intoxicated man was eventually arrested for committing criminal damage.

Posed & flexed muscles for camera

In clips circulating on social media, the shirtless man destroyed various airport properties during his intoxicated frenzy. At one point, he spotted the camera recording him and even flexed for it while nodding.

Footage showed him throwing chairs across the seating area at the departure gate. He also damaged the bag size checking equipment.

Eventually, security arrived at the scene to forcibly subdue him.

The man had allegedly arrived at Dublin Airport while intoxicated. The viral rampage allegedly occurred after he had missed his connecting flight.

Man arrested for committing criminal damage

“Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident in Terminal 1 this morning which resulted in a male individual being arrested,” the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said in a written statement. “The passenger arrived at the airport intoxicated, missed his flight, and proceeded to cause significant damage to our airport.”

“We hope the justice system deals with him appropriately and also that we never see him at Dublin Airport again,” they added.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that they arrested a man in connection with the incident. He has been charged for the crimes and will appear before a court in Dublin.

Featured image adapted from @aviationbrk on X.