Dunearn Road Accident Reportedly Claims Life Of Pedestrian, 3 Sent To Hospital

Pedestrian Reportedly Dies After Getting Hit By Car In Dunearn Road Accident

On Sunday (23 Apr) afternoon, a fatal accident occurred near Tan Kah Kee MRT station in Bukit Timah, claiming the life of one.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued three others and sent them to the hospital.

While details surrounding the incident are currently scarce, news reports say that the victim was a pedestrian.

Fatal accident at junction of Dunearn Road & Shelford Road

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Dunearn Road and Shelford Road at around 2.05pm.

After arriving at the scene, an SCDF paramedic pronounced the victim dead.

As for the other three victims, one was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the other two to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Deceased was reportedly a pedestrian

TODAY reports that the victim was believed to be a pedestrian who was hit by a car when crossing the road.

Pictures on social media depict two police cars at the scene. Traffic cones line the right lane of the road, where the blue tent lies.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accident caused major traffic congestion.

The police have yet to issue a statement at the time of writing.

