Elderly Couple Runs Dunman Beancurd Stall Till 2am Daily, Public Urged To Support Business

Customers Urged To Support Elderly Couple Operating Dunman Food Centre Beancurd Stall

Running a hawker stall can be hard work — even more so for hawkers getting on in years.

Recently, a woman took to Facebook to highlight the plight of an elderly couple who runs a beancurd stall at Dunman Food Centre from 11am to 2am daily.

She encouraged more patrons to visit the stall to show their support for its hard-working owners and their freshly made beverages.

Elderly couple operates Dunman Food Centre beancurd stall from 11am to 2am

Posting to the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, the OP shared that she recently visited Dunman Food Centre at dinnertime.

It was then that she noticed an elderly couple tending a stall called Tekong Soya Bean Drinks & Curd.

Describing the woman as “listless” while her partner was awaiting customers, the OP said their eyes “crinkled with joy” when she approached the stall with her companions.

“The auntie even inquired if we were visiting their stall,” the OP said. “We reassured her, expressing our intention to savour some Soya milk.”

The elderly woman then invited her customers to take a seat after they placed their order. The OP subsequently noticed that there was a walking aid near the stall.

In her post, the OP stated that if she were at that age, she would rather rest at home instead of managing a stall for over 12 hours a day.

The stall is open from 11am to 2am daily.

Customers urged to support stall

The OP proceeded to urge the public to support the stall if they happen to be in the vicinity.

“Not only will you relish a delicious treat, but you will also be indirectly contributing to sustaining the passion of this elderly couple to uphold a culinary tradition,” she wrote.

In addition, the OP complimented their items, praising the soya milk for having a “smooth texture” and being “devoid of overpowering sweetness.”

Ah, not too sweet — the ultimate praise of a drink or dessert from a Singaporean.

The stall’s grass jelly also appealed to the OP, who noted that it contained “a subtle fragrance of pandan leaves”.

All in all, the OP poetically described the dessert as “a refreshing escape from the ordinary” as well as “a true testament to the couple’s dedication to crafting [a] unique culinary experience”.

What’s more, the stall’s beverages are freshly made every day, adding to the quality.

For those who’d like to visit the stall, here’s how to get there:

Tekong Soya Bean Drinks & Curd

Address: 271 Onan Road, #02-15, Dunman Food Centre, Singapore 424768

Opening hours: 11am – 2am daily

Nearest MRT station: Dakota

