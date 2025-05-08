Duo in viral assault video arrested in Sengkang, also under investigation for suspected drug consumption

Viral video showed man brutally assaulted during suspected transaction

A man and a woman have been arrested in Sengkang after a video of a brutal assault went viral, prompting swift police action.

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the violent altercation — which involved a flurry of punches that left the victim bloodied — was first flagged to the authorities on Tuesday (6 May) afternoon.

A 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman — the assailant and the one filming the incident — were apprehended for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention and suspected drug consumption.

Following a joint raid by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) along Sengkang West Way, authorities also seized a cache of items, including weapons, cash amounting to thousands of dollars, and e-vaporisers (vape).

Bloody assault in broad daylight captured on camera

A viral video circulating online showed a man in yellow left bloodied and injured after a suspected transaction turned into an outright assault.

In the video, a bespectacled man is seen handing over a plastic bag to another man with visible tattoos. Just seconds later, the tattooed man punches him with force, knocking him to the ground.

He then proceeds to kick and beat the victim repeatedly, leaving him with a bloodied face. The brutal attack was recorded by a woman believed to be a companion of the assailant.

Suspects identified and caught in Sengkang West Way

After being alerted to the video, police conducted extensive ground enquiries and collaborated with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) to establish the pair’s identities.

The duo was subsequently arrested during a joint operation in the vicinity of Sengkang West Way for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention and suspected drug consumption.

The 31-year-old man was further arrested for possession of scheduled weapons.

The extensive haul seized during the raid included:

Two machetes

One axe

One baseball bat

Three mobile phones

More than $3,000 in cash

14 vapes

Over 450 vape components

In their joint statement, the police and CNB said that they have “zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law”.

The agencies also reminded the public that the import, distribution, or sale of e-vaporisers and related components is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both for the first offence.

Subsequent offences carry harsher penalties of up to S$20,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 12 months, or a combination of both. All prohibited tobacco-related items will also be confiscated.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Singapore Police Force.