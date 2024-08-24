‘Where S’pore grow their durian?’: M’sians question image portraying durian as S’pore’s national fruit

Malaysians question if durian is Singapore’s national fruit

Last week, Facebook group ASEAN Skyline posted an image of the supposed national fruits of countries in Southeast Asia.

However, some took issue with the durian being portrayed as Singapore’s national fruit.

Malaysians, in particular, questioned why the durian was Singapore’s national fruit.

One commenter even asked, “Where does Singapore grow their durian one has to ponder?”

Malaysians make jokes over Singapore’s durians

Although Singaporeans do love their durians, few, if any, are grown domestically.

As a result, Malaysians flooded the comments to make jokes about Singapore’s “national fruit”.

In response to the comment asking where Singaporeans grow their durian, Malaysians had much to say.

“Of course, in Malaysia,” one commenter said.

Another Facebook user added that the best durians from Singapore come from “Segamat, Pagoh and Raub”, which are all popular durian-growing districts in Malaysia.

The commenter also said that these places were “not far from Woodlands MRT station” in Singapore.

Singaporeans return fire

Meanwhile, a few netizens stepped up to defend the depiction.

One commenter responded by saying that Singapore used to have plenty of durian trees in Nee Soon and Sembawang.

Another commenter on Reddit said the national fruit simply refers to what Singaporeans like to eat. They even added that Singaporeans pay good money each season for the king of fruits.

“Durian can be a national fruit for Singapore and Malaysia… it doesn’t have to be exclusive,” noted one netizen.

Curiously, no comments have been made about Indonesia — even though the durian is also listed as its national fruit.

Also read: German dad goes viral for enjoying durian, S’poreans call him ‘honorary Singaporean’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ASEAN Skyline on Facebook and LKB Group. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.