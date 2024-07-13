Man brandishes knife after getting smashed by durian in Jurong, 3 men arrested

3 men arrested for brawl at Jurong durian stall on 11 July

On Thursday (11 July), three men were involved in a heated brawl in front of a durian stall at Block 964 Jurong West Street 91.

Footage of the scuffle was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, which showed three men arguing in front of the stall.

At the start of the video, a topless man and a man in white were seen shouting at each other.

A few seconds later, a man in an orange shirt shoved the shirtless man, which seemingly angered the latter.

The shirtless man then started throwing punches at the man in white.

As the pair were exchanging blows, the man in orange sneakily threw a small durian towards the topless man’s face.

Three men in similar red shirts then intervened and broke up the fight.

The topless man stormed off before returning shortly after with a long blade in hand.

As he walked back towards the durian stall, he was stopped by passers-by, one of whom successfully convinced him to drop the weapon.

Fight took place between owners of durian stall & neighbouring vendor

The man in the orange shirt continues shouting at his adversary, after which the video ends.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident involved a father-son duo who ran the durian stall and the owner of a neighbouring stall which sold fruits and vegetables.

A staff working at the fruit and vegetable stall revealed that more than 10 customers were queueing at the durian stall, blocking the former’s suppliers.

In light of the situation, the owner of the fruit and vegetable stall confronted the pair from the durian stall.

For some “unknown reason”, both parties began fighting.

An employee from the durian stall told Shin Min Daily that the man in white was the owner and the one in orange was the owner’s father.

He also pointed out that the confrontation captured in the video was the second between both parties.

The employee added that the man in orange had gotten into a conflict with the fruit and vegetable stall in the past.

“We were worried, so we notified the [owner of the durian stall] to come down,” they said, clarifying that the owner was not present during the first confrontation.

All 3 men arrested for affray

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 964 Jurong West Street 91 at about 7.45pm on Thursday (11 July).

Upon arrival, SPF officers arrested three men — aged 30, 52, and 58 — for affray.

Authorities subsequently conveyed the two older men to the hospital.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

