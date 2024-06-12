Fight breaks out at Sim Lim Square after man allegedly blocks sex toy store while queuing for cai fan

Fight breaks out at Sim Lim Square on 5 June

Two men were recently involved in an altercation at Sim Lim Square.

The fistfight resulted in one of the men bleeding, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Footage of the fight showed the men grappling and exchanging blows in front of a shuttered store.

Fight occurs after man allegedly blocks sex toy store while queuing

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fight happened on 5 June on the second floor of Sim Lim Square.

Recounting the incident, a bystander who attempted to break up the fight said it involved a customer and the owner of a nearby sex toy store.

The customer had been queuing to dine at the 3 Meals a Day eatery. However, at some point, he blocked the entrance of the sex toy store.

This then triggered the ensuing fistfight.

The witness told the Chinese newspaper that the diner continuously punched the store owner, causing him to bleed.

In the 35-second clip of the fight, several bystanders can be seen trying to separate the duo.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful as one of the men eventually pinned the other to the ground.

Owner of eatery surprised by scuffle

The owner of 3 Meals a Day noted that the fight happened during peak dining time.

She added that this was the first fight she witnessed since opening the restaurant three years ago.

Stating that she got along well with neighbouring businesses, the owner expressed her confusion regarding the incident.

“We try our best not to disrupt others’ businesses, especially during peak dining hours when there are more customers,” said the restaurant’s owner.

She also recounted past incidents where the nearby shop owners were pleasant and spoke to her in a nice manner.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police were alerted to the scene.

