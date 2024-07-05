Durian seller sets up stall at school in Ang Mo Kio, 400kg sold out in 2 hours

Durian seller reportedly invited by a teacher to set up stall in primary school

As the durian season descends upon Southeast Asia, one seller has ramped up sales by bringing its products closer to customers.

In what might be a first, it set up a stall at a school in Ang Mo Kio.

The move seems to have worked, as it sold 400kg of the fruit in two hours.

Durian stall seen at school canteen on 3 July

The durian stall’s presence was reported by a Shin Min Daily News reader named only as Mr Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), 60.

The driver, who was at the primary school to pick up students at 12 noon on Wednesday (3 July), saw a stall by a seller named “Durian Heroes” (榴莲英雄) in the school canteen.

Drawn by the smell, he saw the large sign and a few employees and became curious as this was the first time he’d seen a durian stall on campus.

Durian stall was invited by the school

Durian Heroes boss Lin Qianhui (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that it was invited to set up a stall in the school.

As a teacher at the school who is a frequent customer felt that its durians were of good quality, the invite was extended about two weeks before, she said.

The business thus prepared about 400kg of Mao Shan Wang durians — 200kg regular and 200kg “Black Gold” — for the pop-up.

400kg of durians sold out in 2 hours

On 3 July, the day of the pop-up, business was brisk, 46-year-old Ms Lin said.

Like at normal stalls, they opened the durians on the spot for inspection by customers before packaging them.

Some customers bought seven or eight durians in one shot, causing the regular Mao Shan Wang durians to be in short supply.

Many teaching staff also spread the word to their friends and relatives, who ordered durians through them, she added.

Eventually, the stock was sold out in just two hours.

It wasn’t just staff who eyed the durians — Ms Lin told 8world News that some young students also asked whether they could buy some.

She just treated them to the goodies as she found them “cute”, she said.

First time selling durians at a school

Ms Lin said the business usually operates in Aljunied, specialising in Mao Shan Wang from Malaysia’s Pahang state.

While many companies arrange for sellers to bring durians directly to their business premises, this is the first time she’s set up shop at a school in her many years of business.

Saying the experience was “interesting” and “special”, she’s open to taking part in more such pop-ups at schools.

In fact, a number of schools have already contacted her, and they’re in the process of ironing out the details, she added.

Featured image adapted from Source: 榴莲英雄 on Facebook.