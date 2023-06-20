S’pore Visitors Take Buses To Pahang To Eat Fresh Musang King Durians, Trips Available Daily

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Buses From Singapore To Malaysia Available Daily To Try Fresh Durians

The durian season is officially here, and most of us would be willing to do anything to sink our teeth into these fruits. Literally going the extra mile for fresh durians won’t be a big ask for fans in Singapore, especially now that there’s a tour to Raub, Pahang, in Malaysia.

The location is apparently home to the freshest Musang King or Mao Shan Wang (MSW) durians.

Those who’d like to try them straight from their source may want to keep a lookout for such tours, which could bring travellers to Pahang daily in buses of up to 30 people per day.

Durian tours from Singapore to Malaysia now open

Speaking to China Press, a tour guide named Tan Jianguo revealed that the tours to Raub in Pahang, Malaysia began last Friday (16 June).

Known as the hometown of Musang King durians, Raub has welcomed at least one bus filled with 30 Singaporean tourists daily since 16 June.

A tour guide for more than three decades, Tan has conducted these tours for over 15 years.

However, he was unable to do so throughout the pandemic, resulting in overwhelming demand from Singaporeans this year.

Tours involve hotel stay & restaurant feast

Ji Chuzhen, another tour guide, spoke with China Press as well.

She shared that she has been conducting the tours in Raub for five to six years, bringing four to five tour groups annually.

During her tours, tourists would have the opportunity to have breakfast at Tian Loong Food Court.

They would then visit a tofu factory in Bukit Koman, a peanut factory, and an eatery selling tea and hakka kueh.

Ji would proceed to bring them to Bentong, a town in Pahang to taste the durians.

Afterwards, they would go on to Bukit Tinggi for lunch, following which she would bring them back to Singapore.

Another similar tour started at 6am, with visitors having breakfast at Bukit Tinggi before going to Raub for a durian feast.

They would then have dinner at a local restaurant.

For the two-day, one-night tours, each tourist would have to pay S$198.

This would entitle them to four lunches and dinners, one durian meal and breakfast, in addition to hotel accommodation and transportation in an air-conditioned bus.

Tourists say trip for fresh durians is worth it

Speaking to 8world News, Ms Xie Yanping shared that she wasn’t a fan of durians herself. As such, she went on one of the tours with the intention of travelling Raub with her mother.

To her surprise, though, she ended up gaining an appreciation for the fruits, describing them as “delicious”.

Ms Xie’s mother, Ms Huang Xiuhua, said that most of the tourists were elderly with the youngest being her 45-year-old son.

She added that the distance from Singapore to Raub was very long, with a traffic jam on the way back as well.

According to Ms Huang, they eventually reached home at 1am.

However, Ms Huang didn’t mind the long journey, saying, “Although it was tiring, it was worth it.”

Tours to Malaysia available for durian lovers in Singapore

For those who love the king of fruits, this might be your chance for a short trip across the causeway.

Apart from sampling durians from the source, visitors can also take the opportunity to explore a part of Pahang.

Would you be interested in such a tour for a quick getaway? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and China Press.