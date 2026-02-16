Eagle attacks swan twice at S’pore Botanic Gardens’ Swan Lake, drives it away

Eagle swoops down and attacks swan at Singapore Botanic Gardens

An eagle seemed to take issue with the name “Swan Lake” at the Singapore Botanic Gardens when it swooped down and launched two sudden attacks on a swan at said lake.

Despite the startling encounter, both birds emerged unharmed, with a photographer who witnessed the incident later suggesting it may have been a territorial display.

Eagle attacks swan twice when it swims too close

On the evening of 13 Feb, a photographer who wished to be known as “Nicholas” spotted a grey-headed fish eagle perched on the swan statue in the middle of Swan Lake.

Nicholas told MS News that he quickly readied his camera, hoping to capture the raptor in action as it scanned the waters for fish.

The eagle remained poised on the statue for some time, surveying the lake below for its evening meal.

Moments later, the lake’s namesake resident emerged from the surrounding bushes and began gliding across the water.

“The swan innocently swam in the direction of the eagle,” Nicholas recalled.

The move appeared to provoke the eagle, which suddenly took flight and dived talons-first at the unsuspecting swan.

The swan managed to evade the strike and swiftly paddled away with its head lowered.

Undeterred, the eagle made a second attempt shortly after, but again failed to make contact.

Possibly first recorded fish eagle attack on swan in Singapore

Nicholas said he was unsure what prompted the attacks but believes they may have stemmed from territorial instincts, as birds of prey are known to guard their hunting grounds.

“I was definitely not expecting it,” he shared. “I had seen territorial fights between birds of prey before, but usually it would be between different birds of prey.”

Still, he felt fortunate to have documented the rare interaction.

To his knowledge, this was the first recorded encounter of its kind between a swan and a grey-headed fish eagle in Singapore.

Nicholas later shared one of the images on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, where it drew over 1,000 likes at press time.

Featured image adapted from Lee on Facebook and courtesy of Nicholas.