Wet Weather Expected In S’pore Through Early-Sep, Bring Brollies When Out With Lil Ones

Wet Weather With A Few Warm Days Expected In Singapore For First 2 Weeks Of September

Parents might want to arm themselves with an umbrella or poncho when they bring their kids out during the upcoming September school holidays.

For the first half of September, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) expects thundery showers on most days.

However, temperatures over the two weeks will likely remain high, falling within the range of 24°C and 33°C.

Singapore to experience wet weather in early-September

In its bi-monthly weather forecast report on Thursday (1 Sep), MSS shared that the first half of September is expected to be wet, with the exception of a few warm days.

For the first two weeks, thundery showers may fall across the island in the morning and early afternoon.

As gusty winds and rainfall could occur in the pre-dawn hours on some days, we might be waking up to much cooler weather.

Get your umbrellas ready for widespread moderate to heavy thunderstorms for a day or two. You wouldn’t want to get wet while out and about with the family.

Despite the thundery showers, MSS expects the rainfall in the first half of September to be “near average” for most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperature will stay between 24°C & 33°C

Though you might think that more rain equates to cooler temperatures, that might not always be the case.

Daily temperatures throughout the two weeks will possibly remain between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

But if you’d like to live in your comfy sweater, there may be opportunities to do so as the daily minimum temperature could fall to 22°C on some rainy days.

Watch out for the warmer days, though, as the daily maximum temperature may reach a peak of about 34°C.

On some nights over the two weeks, warm and humid conditions are expected to prevail. On such evenings, the minimum night-time temperatures may reach about 28°C, especially for estates in the southeastern regions of Singapore.

You can check out the MSS’ weather report for the first half of September in full here.

Featured image adapted from Kokkai Ng on Flickr.