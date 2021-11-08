Man Drowns After Fishing At East Coast Park & Gets Sent To Hospital Unconscious

Fishing is a pastime that an increasing number of people have taken up during the pandemic, given its relatively isolated nature.

Unfortunately, a 47-year-old man passed away following a drowning incident at East Coast Park on Saturday (6 Nov).

Lianhe Wanbao reported on Sunday (7 Nov) that the man had gone fishing with his wife the day before and while picking up fishing tackle at the beach, the man got caught in the waves.

Police told Lianhe Wanbao that the man was sent to Changi General Hospital in an unconscious state and foul play is not suspected.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man was fishing with his wife at East Coast Park on Saturday 6 Nov.

A part-time employee, surnamed Wu, was working at Enak Enak Hong Kong Tea Restaurant nearby and suddenly heard a commotion at around 11pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, he saw a man in dark clothes lying on the grass unconscious, with members of the public trying to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

Mr Wu was the one who alerted Lianhe Wanbao to the incident via their 24-hour hotline.

Man reportedly got caught in waves while picking up fishing tackle

Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man and his wife had been fishing and having some wine while waiting for a catch.

After dark, both of them packed up ready to go home, and as they were picking up their deployed fishing tackles, the man got caught in the waves and got swept out into sea.

3 people fishing at the beach saw him floating on the water and jumped in to rescue and drag him ashore.

Although CPR was performed, the man could not be resuscitated.

Man taken to hospital unconscious

Lianhe Wanbao understands that the man passed away after being sent to hospital.

SCDF confirmed that a man was sent to Changi General Hospital after it received a notice for help.

Police told Lianhe Wanbao that they received a report of a suspected drowning case. A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital in an unconscious state.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play and police are investigating the incident.

Rest in peace

Fishing by the beach can be an idyllic way to pass a weekend, but sometimes high tide can rear its ugly head.

Do be mindful of the waves if you’re out at sea, especially at night when visibility is significantly lower.

MS News offer our condolences to the man’s family and loved ones. We hope he rests in peace.

