East Coast Pet Shop Staff Canes Puppy, Dismissed From Work After Getting Warning From Authorities

East Coast Pet Shop Dismisses Staff For Caning Puppy

On Tuesday (21 Nov), footage of an East Coast pet shop employee caning a puppy started circulating on social media.

The pet shop in question has since clarified that the incident occurred last November.

However, they only became aware of the issue after the National Parks Board (NParks) and Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) approached them in June.

The pet shop has dismissed the employee for his actions.

East Coast pet shop staff canes puppy

On Tuesday, a netizen posted footage of the incident on the Dogs Singapore Facebook group.

The video shows a man standing within the confines of a crib and repeatedly hitting a puppy with a cane.

The incident reportedly took place at What Up Dawg — a pet shop in East Coast.

After receiving multiple strikes, the canine recoils in fear and yelps in pain. It then cowered in a corner of the crib.

After the video circulated on social media, What Up Dawg took to Instagram to clarify the matter.

“We apologise for the distressing incident involving our former staff member,” the store said via an Instagram story post.

The pet shop shared that the staff had reportedly mistreated one of the shop’s puppies back in Nov 2022.

However, the pet shop claimed that they were only aware of the issue in June this year when NParks and AVS approached them.

They have since dismissed the staff in question.

Pet shop says they took appropriate actions regarding incident

The pet shop also mentioned that they took appropriate actions following reports by AVS and NParks.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and are committed to collaborating with the authorities to address this matter appropriately,” What Up Dawg said.

They also assured customers that animals well-being remains their priority.

In addition, the shop said they would diligently train and educate all current and future staff members to prevent similar occurrences.

Another Instagram Story post showed a screenshot of a message AVS sent Mr Sim on 23 June 2023 regarding an incident on 22 Nov 2022.

They added that the incident corresponds with the video that had been circulating.

Pet shop employee was in charge of looking after puppies

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson for What Up Dawg said the staff had been in charge of looking after the puppies, in particular, showering and cleaning them as well as keeping their premises clean.

They mentioned that the puppy belonged to the store, adding that the dog was “fine” when they checked on it.

In addition, the employee personally called the shop to apologise for the matter.

What Up Dawg apparently received a warning from AVS and NParks for the incident. However, the pet shop is unaware of the punihsment meted out to their former staff.

“We have taken this matter more seriously and make sure we trained [current staff] in an appropriate manner to avoid this from happening again,” the spokesperson said. “I am also stationed at the pet shop every day to avoid any wrongdoings from the staff.”

Pet shop will intensify training for employees

What Up Dawg shared that they had also installed more CCTVs and warned current employees about the incident, advising them against repeating such behaviour.

“We do more training [on] how to handle a puppy even if they are mischievous,” the spokesperson added. “We also make sure we check every puppy more diligently to make sure they never receive any abuse.”

The spokesperson said the former staff felt apologetic and regretful about the incident and hoped members of the public would spare a thought for him.

They also alleged that the OP of the video had given false information by suggesting the incident was a recent one, stating they would take legal action against the user.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dogs Singapore on Facebook.