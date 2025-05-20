Redditor asks what would happen if he takes & eats S’pore’s kampung chickens, netizens warn of ‘fowl play’

Redditor a sks if he can catch and ea t stray c hickens in Singapore

While most people in Singapore might find the island’s stray chickens amusing or even endearing, one Redditor had a more…appetising curiosity.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 19 May, the OP posed a bizarre but sincere question: “What happens if I just take the stray chickens around Singapore?”

Singapore’s stray chickens spark bizarre curiosity

The OP quickly added a disclaimer: “Genuinely curious and would probably never do this of course.”

Still, he wondered if there were any legal consequences for catching and eating the country’s now-iconic kampung fowl.

For those who are unaware, the OP was referring to the free-roaming chickens often spotted in areas like Sin Ming and other housing estates around Singapore.

These notorious birds have become the centre of many wildlife debates, noise complaints, and memes.

Netizens warn of legal trouble

Unsurprisingly, the post ruffled a few feathers. Responses came fast and furious, with many netizens warning the OP against following through on the idea.

One user pointed out that such an act would be an offence under Singapore’s Wildlife Act, and cited a case where a migrant worker was reportedly charged for doing something similar.

One commenter noted the chickens might be too fast for the OP to catch at all.

A Reddit user joked that the OP would be involved in “fowl play” if they actually caught and ate stray chickens in Singapore.

Another netizen suggested that the OP should just visit KFC for their “Chicken Tuesday” promotion instead.

Capturing any animal within a public park is an offence

Under Singapore’s Parks and Trees Regulations, capturing or displacing any animal within a public park without approval from the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation is an offence.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Sin Ming Court had 90 wild chickens back in 2021. A task force halved the number by 2022 through relocation, habitat control, and discouraging feeding.

In October 2024, a video showing contractors engaged by the National Parks Board (NParks) laying out chicken traps caused controversy online.

Mr How Choon Beng, Group Director of Wildlife Management in NParks, told MS News that the agency and Cheng San Grassroots Organisation had received complaints about free-ranging chicken in the Cactus and Sunrise estates.

He explained that NParks was “removing” some chickens from the area as part of “population management measures”. The agency also advised the public to refrain from feeding the animals, as it leads to overpopulation.

