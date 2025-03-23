Video of Edwin Tong at walkabout in Marine Parade was taken ‘out of context’, says user who posted it

No ‘finger gesture’ shown in video of Edwin Tong at Marine Parade walkabout, says OP

A recent video posted on Facebook, which shows Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at a walkabout in Marine Parade, has gained some controversy as an elderly man appeared to show a vulgar gesture with his middle finger.

However, the clip was taken “out of context”, said the user who posted it.

Elderly man appears to make vulgar gesture next to Edwin Tong in video

The 30-second clip showed Mr Tong, who is an MP for Marine Parade GRC, talking to a number of diners at a kopitiam.

As he made his rounds, he approached a group of uncles sitting at a table and started talking to them.

While this was happening, one of the elderly men, who was in a wheelchair raised his arms and appeared to make a vulgar gesture with the middle finger of his right hand.

Later, a volunteer is seen speaking to Mr Tong, pointing towards the person who was taking the video of them.

Edwin Tong video taken ‘out of context’, mood was ‘cordial’: OP

Mr Kent Lau, who shared the clip on Saturday (22 March), said he was spotted while recording Mr Tong and briefly interacted with the minister.

They also took a selfie, with Mr Lau saying he was happy to meet Mr Tong again, though the entourage was “a bit overwhelming”.

However, he noted that “some people” had taken his video “out of context” and “twisted the truth”, which was “disappointing”.

While the elderly man may have looked like he was making a vulgar gesture, he was not doing so, Mr Lau said.

In fact, the mood at the “uncle” table was “entirely cordial”, he added.

In response to a comment on his post, he replied that he was not told that he couldn’t take a video despite a volunteer pointing towards him.

Volunteer clarifies that video was taken out of context

The volunteer in question has also spoken out over Facebook, saying he was not pointing at Mr Lau.

Mr Delane Lim, who has been volunteering for Mr Tong for a few months, clarified that he was actually pointing out a table of residents that they hadn’t greeted yet.

He admitted to having a “serious face” and promised to “smile more next time”.

As for the elderly man in the video, he cited Mr Lau’s post that the mood was cordial and the video was “taken out of context to paint a picture of Edwin being unwelcome”.

In fact, Mr Tong had decided to engage a table even though he was briefed by a volunteer that it seemed unfriendly, Mr Lim said.

Video used for political objective: Edwin Tong

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST) on Sunday (23 March), Mr Tong said it was “unfortunate” that the video was taken by some sites and used in a way that put him in a negative light.

It’s obvious that this was “to push an agenda” for a “political objective”, he noted.

He also cited Mr Lau’s clarification that the video had been taken out of context, adding:

Since that has been clarified by him, I think we can let that clarification speak for itself.

In fact, he’d received a “warm” reception during the walkabout in Marine Parade, the minister told ST.

Also read: WP’s Jeraldine Phneah converses in Malay while distributing food to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC residents during Ramadan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kent Lau on Facebook.