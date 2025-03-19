WP’s Jeraldine Phneah converses in Malay while distributing food to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC residents during Ramadan

WP volunteer Jeraldine Phneah converses in Malay while distributing food to residents during Ramadan

Workers’ Party (WP) volunteer Jeraldine Phneah was seen conversing in Malay while distributing food to residents in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC during Ramadan.

In a TikTok post on Tuesday (18 March), WP’s Deputy Organising Secretary Fadli Fawzi shared a video of the outreach effort, commending Ms Phneah for “learning Malay on the job”.

As she handed a bowl of porridge to a resident, she said “Kasih bubur”, which translates to “[I] give porridge”.

She then checked if the resident was alone by asking “Satu orang?” or “One person?” before greeting them with “Ramadan Kareem”, a customary well-wishing during the fasting month.

Ms Phneah, who works in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, has been an active WP volunteer for several years.

In an Instagram post on 15 March, she shared that she always looks forward to the WP’s activities during Ramadan, calling it “a time of reflection, community, and giving”.

“The spirit of giving is something that unites us, and it’s heartening to see our diverse community supporting one another,” she wrote.

WP continues serving residents at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

This effort was part of the WP’s Ramadan food distribution outreach last weekend.

Mr Fadli shared more photos from the initiative in a Facebook post, highlighting that it was the first time they carried out the outreach since the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report.

“Despite Chai Chee no longer being part of the new Marine Parade Braddell Heights GRC, we continued to serve the residents living there,” he noted.

The outreach expanded to MacPherson, making it the first time WP covered four locations: Block 2 at Eunos Crescent, Block 24 at Chai Chee Road, Block 90 at Pipit Road, and Block 53 at Marine Terrace.

While acknowledging that distributing food across multiple locations during Ramadan can be challenging, Mr Fadli expressed gratitude for the dedication of WP members and volunteers who stepped up to support the effort.

