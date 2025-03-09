Eggslut closes last outlet in S’pore at Scotts Square after 3.5 years of operations

Eggslut closes Scotts Square outlet, its first in Southeast Asia

Another F&B business appears to have quietly exited the Singapore market, as Eggslut’s last outlet in Scott Square has shuttered.

When MS News visited the mall on Sunday (9 March), we found the American sandwich chain’s former premises completely boarded up.

No indication of what’s to come after Eggslut closes

The unit, located at a corner of Scotts Square near Marriott Hotel, used to house Eggslut’s first branch in Singapore.

However, it’s now empty, with sounds of renovation works within hinting at an upcoming occupant.

The blank hoarding didn’t indicate what was to come, though.

S’pore not found on Eggslut’s website

However, Singapore has been omitted from a list of Eggslut’s international locations on its official website.

It now lists only one outlet in Tokyo and six in London, along with five in the United States.

Moreover, the most recent post on Eggslut Singapore’s Instagram account was in May last year.

A customer who visited Scotts Square on Saturday (8 March) commented that she was surprised to find that Eggslut had closed down, especially since Google Maps doesn’t list it as “permanently closed”.

Eggslut opened to long queues in 2021

Eggslut opened in Scotts Square, its first outlet in Southeast Asia, in September 2021.

When it first landed, queues were said to stretch at least an hour long, with Singaporeans eager to get their hands on its famous egg sandwiches.

Eggslut opened its second outlet in Suntec City in 2022, but it closed in 2023 and the space was taken over by Bakery 1946 from South Korea.

Now, with Eggslut’s Scotts Square outlet closed, it seems the chain has exited the Singapore market, at least for now.

Eggslut closes in South Korea & Hong Kong too

Singapore is not the only overseas market that Eggslut has reportedly withdrawn from.

It shut down its Seoul branch in 2024, reported Chosun Biz.

Last month, Eggslut announced over Instagram that it was closing in Hong Kong, thanking customers in the city for their support — in contrast to its silent closure in Singapore.

However, it left the door open for a comeback, saying its closure in the Chinese city was “for the time being” and it would return “when the right moment comes”.

