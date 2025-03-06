Burger & lobster to close sole outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, offers 1-for-1 lobster rolls

Burger & Lobster to close sole outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Burger & Lobster is set to close its sole remaining outlet in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport on 10 March.

To mark its departure, the London-based restaurant will offer a one-for-one lobster roll promotion, but only for a limited time.

According to CNA, the closure follows a S$3,000 fine imposed on the restaurant over a food poisoning incident in 2022 that affected more than 130 diners.

Chain to shutter longest-running outlet

Originating from London, Burger & Lobster is a chain that specialises in lobster rolls and burgers.

Burger & Lobster first opened its Singapore flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019, making this its sixth year in operation.

After closing its Raffles Hotel outlet in late 2024, the Jewel location became its only remaining store in the country.

Limited to only 200 sets a day

As a farewell treat, the restaurant will be offering a one-for-one promotion on its famous lobster rolls.

However, the restaurant will be offering only 200 sets a day, and it will be valid only for walk-in customers.

According to a post on their Instagram page, no side dishes are to be included in the promo and customers are required to say, “Roll on”, to the waiters to redeem the offer.

Fined S$3,000 over food poisoning issue

In April 2024, Burger & Lobster Singapore was fined S$3,000 over a gastroenteritis outbreak at its Jewel outlet, which affected more than 130 diners in May 2022.

Following the incident, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) downgraded the restaurant’s hygiene rating from “A” to “C” in December 2022.

Also read: Burger & Lobster fined S$3,000 after 132 diners suffered food poisoning in May 2022

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Burger and Lobster on Google Maps and @Burgerandlobstersg on Instagram.