Tanjong Pagar GRC Voters Receive 2 Poll Cards Due To Printer Error, ELD Apologises

ELD Issues Apology After Voters In Tanjong Pagar GRC Receive 2 Poll Cards

The Elections Department (ELD) has apologised after issuing 9,822 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC with two poll cards for the presidential election.

This was a result of sending out the test prints of the cards alongside the correct version to the households.

More than 9,000 of the voters also had different serial numbers on the cards.

According to The Straits Times (ST), ELD revealed the error in a statement on 24 Aug, apologising to affected Singaporeans.

The department’s printer, Toppan, had accidentally sent out test prints of the cards together with the correct version to 4,803 households with 9,822 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

In addition, 9,354 of the 9,822 voters had different voter serial numbers on their cards. The rest of the voters, 468 of them, had the same details on both of the cards.

These voters were set to vote at polling stations in St. Margaret’s School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School and Delta Sports Hall.

Voters can access correct details on ePoll card

The department said that they received feedback from some of the citizens who were sent two cards.

ELD is now contacting those impacted to notify them of their correct voter serial number, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Voters can also check for the correct information on their ePoll card via Singpass, which remains accurate and unaffected by the error.

They can subsequently dispose of the extra card.

ELD reiterated that there are processes to ensure voters with the additional cards can only vote once at the polling station.

At the time of voting, they have to show their NRIC, which staff will use to verify against the polling station register.

Affected voters can contact 1800-CALL-ELD, 1800-225-5353, if they need assistance.

