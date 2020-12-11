Elderly Couple & Son Allegedly Electrocuted At Jurong On 10 Dec

Tragedy struck a household at Block 120 Ho Ching Road on Thursday (10 Dec) late afternoon.

An elderly man fell in the shower and when his wife tried to help him up, she accidentally pulled the showerhead connected to the water heater.

The malfunction led to the elderly couple being electrocuted to death. Later that day, as their granddaughter and son came by, the latter found them on the ground and tried to help.

However, when he made contact with them, he too was electrocuted.

The man was later sent to the hospital but passed away shortly after.

Elderly couple electrocuted at Jurong home

On the day, 88-year-old Omar went about his usual routine and went for a shower at his Jurong home.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, he had previously suffered a stroke and had limited mobility. So his wife, Asmah, would help him shower.

The same was true on Thursday (10 Dec). When he fell, his wife immediately rushed to help.

While trying to help him up, it is suspected that she accidentally tugged on the showerhead connected to the water heater.

A malfunction then caused both the elderly man and his 66-year-old wife to get electrocuted to death.

Son tried to help elderly parents at Jurong flat

Later in the day, their granddaughter dropped by the Jurong unit to pay them a visit, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

However, when no one answered the door, the 15-year-old found it amiss and called her father.

At about 4pm, her father, Mohamad Ashikin, arrived. After a long wait, he broke down the door, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Both he and his daughter then proceeded to enter the house.

When he found his parents lying motionless on the bathroom floor, he immediately rushed to help.

However, tragedy struck again as Mohamad was instantly electrocuted the moment he made contact with them.

Case under police investigation

Unfortunately, the 15-year-old granddaughter witnessed the entire scene.

Frightened, she called her mother for help, who immediately informed the police.

ST reported that the police were alerted to the case at around 4.15pm.

When paramedics arrived, the elderly couple were pronounced dead on the spot.

Their 45-year-old son, Muhammed Ashikin was unconscious at the time and was rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Condolences to their loved ones

This was a true tragedy and we can’t imagine the pain the family’s loved ones must be going through right now.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to their friends, family, and loved ones. May they rest in peace.

