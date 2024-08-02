Passenger gives up window seat to elderly couple taking plane for the first time, charms Internet

Passenger offers window seat to elderly woman on flight

A man in Malaysia recently gained the praises of the Internet after he shared that he had given up his window seat to an elderly couple in a video that has since gone viral.

On Wednesday (31 July), the man, whose TikTok username is @kudykudy, shared a 14-second video of the elderly woman happily taking pictures of the view from her window seat.

The in-video caption read: “Swapping my window seat with this aunty who was flying for the first time was the best decision I ever made.”

In the video’s caption, he said her enthusiasm reminded him of his first flight on board a plane with the window seat. “It’s cute,” he said.

His kind actions have since earned him several compliments from TikTok users, reported news portal mStar.

Man offers window seat to elderly woman taking her first flight

After his video was posted, one user apparently left a comment saying that the woman must have requested for him to swap seats so she could sit next to the window.

In response, the OP made a separate video explaining that he was the one who offered the seat to her.

“She didn’t ask, I offered,” he said.

Recounting the experience, he said it happened when he boarded a flight from Langkawi to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

He then noticed the elderly woman snapping a lot of photos while getting on the plane.

“Anyone who has been to Langkawi knows what the airport is like. To board the plane, we have to walk outdoors to get to the aircraft,” he said.

“From there, I saw the aunt taking many photos while boarding the plane. So, I suspected it might be the first time she boarded a flight to KL,” he explained.

According to him, the couple initially had seats in the middle and aisle next to his seat by the window.

When he reached his seat, the couple was about to get up to let him through. He, however, invited the woman to take his window seat. He then took the aisle seat instead.

The man had a chance to chat with the couple during the journey, and it turned out that his suspicions were right — it was their first time getting on a flight.

In return for his consideration, the woman gave him a durian-flavoured chocolate as a gift.

Netizens praise passenger for his kindness

Several people took to the comments to praise him and bestow positive wishes for his good deed.

One TikTok user said he hopes the OP gets to fly business class for free.

Another netizen commented that making people happy is good and can be done through little things that don’t cost much money.

One user shared a childhood memory of being given a window seat by a stranger when he was a kid, expressing his gratitude towards him.

Also read: Woman From Australia Bumps Into Boss On Flight After Taking Sick Leave To Travel

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kudykudy on TikTok and givingnot@rocketmail.com on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.