Elderly man in Thailand found dead with gunshot wound, lived alone after wife passed away

Elderly man in Thailand dies after shooting himself

At about 3pm on Thursday (8 May), Thai police received a report that an elderly man had been shot with a gun at a residence in Pathum Thani province.

It is believed that the deceased had shot himself, having been driven by loneliness.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a 72-year-old man lying face-up with a 9mm pistol located by his feet.

They found an entry wound on the right side of his temple consistent with a gunshot with an exit wound on his left temple.

A bullet casing was found nearby and an additional bullet was also discovered in the gun’s chamber.

According to the deceased’s neighbour, the elderly man lived alone after his wife passed away.

The neigbour added that the man, who also frequently visited the hospital due to his advanced age, would often express a desire to die.

Daughter left weeping in sorrow

The deceased left behind a 40-year-old daughter, who eventually arrived at the scene.

According to local reports, she wept for her father while on her knees in the rain.

The distraught woman — who had spoken to her father on the phone just a few hours earlier — told reporters that he would often complain of loneliness.

During the call, he told her that he had just gotten vaccinated in the morning for the flu and that he would be changing his car’s battery later.

As for the pistol, the daughter said he had possessed it before he retired.

Police are still currently investigating the incident and have conveyed his body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.

Featured image adapted from Thairath.