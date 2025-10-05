Elderly man allegedly jaywalking in Farrer Park gets hit by motorcyclist, sent to hospital

Motorcyclist hits elderly man crossing road in Farrer Park, netizens blame pedestrian

An elderly man crossing Rangoon Road in the Farrer Park area got hit by a lane-splitting motorcyclist, resulting in criticism online.

The incident occurred yesterday (4 Oct) at around 12.25pm, at a bus stop outside Holiday Inn Singapore Little India.

In the video posted by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), an elderly man in a striped shirt was seen walking across the road behind an SBS Transit bus.

Traffic on the other lane moved slowly, although there was no traffic light at the junction in front of the bus stop.

The Facebook post’s description alleged that he was jaywalking, but it’s unclear if the bus stop is within 50 metres of the traffic light at the intersection with Serangoon Road.

Motorcyclist hits second elderly man crossing road

The first elderly man made it safely to the road divider, where he went to climb over the hip-high fence.

A second elderly pedestrian then proceeded to cross the road as well, lifting a hand up to the waiting vehicles.

Suddenly, a lane-splitting motorcyclist slammed into him, throwing the pedestrian onto the ground.

The accident victim was left in pain on the road, seemingly unable to get up.

The first elderly man paused mid-stride over the fence to look at the scene before continuing on with crossing the road.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist alighted to check on the fallen pedestrian. He helped the man up to a sitting position as the camcar drove off.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that paramedics conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital.

According to the police, the 86-year-old pedestrian was in a conscious state. The 50-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens criticise elderly pedestrian for accident

A netizen noted that the second elderly man was waiting at the bus stop for a while before following the first pedestrian across.

They pointed to the man’s lack of checking for oncoming traffic as the reason for the accident.

Many commenters sided with the motorcyclist, lamenting that he might be punished for the accident.

A third user suggested increasing the height of the road divider barrier in order to prevent future incidents.

