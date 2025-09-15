Jaywalking pedestrian in Newton gets hit by car & thrown onto kerb, netizens debate fault

Car hits jaywalking pedestrian in Newton, netizen suggests she was at car’s blind spot

An accident occurred in Newton yesterday afternoon (13 Sept) when a car struck a woman who was allegedly jaywalking across Clemenceau Avenue North.

The incident, which occurred around 1.30pm before Cairnhill Circle, was captured on dashcam footage and shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

In the clip, the woman — holding a pink umbrella — was first seen standing on the road divider.

Moments later, she began jaywalking despite cars moving due to the green light ahead.

Pedestrian slams into kerb after being hit by Toyota

When she reached the middle lane, a taxi stopped to let her pass. She broke into a run and was promptly struck by a Toyota Prius in the leftmost lane.

The impact flung the pedestrian off her feet and slammed her into the kerb, breaking her umbrella in the process.

After the accident, the woman struggled to get up and eventually moved to sit down on the kerb.

Meanwhile, the driver alighted from the car and went to check on her.

Netizens split on blame between driver & jaywalking pedestrian

Many netizens immediately blasted the pedestrian for jaywalking with cars moving close to her.

Other commenters, however, criticised the driver for not stopping even after supposedly seeing the woman.

One user claimed that the driver could not actually see the pedestrian due to a white car initially blocking her.

They also suggested that the pedestrian moved in tandem with the car’s A-pillar, preventing the driver from seeing her.

Also read: Car inches into pedestrian crossing in Paya Lebar during red light, nearly blocks lane

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.