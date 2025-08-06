Car inches into pedestrian crossing in Paya Lebar during red light, nearly blocks lane

Driver inches car forward during red light, nearly blocks pedestrian crossing near PLQ

On Tuesday (5 Aug), a driver was caught on camera inching his car forward during a red light near Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), ultimately stopping right across the pedestrian crossing — even while people were still crossing.

The video was uploaded to the ROADS.sg Facebook page the next morning (6 Aug), showing dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred around 5.41pm.

“How much more time can you save by inching forward so far in front?” the caption read. “This is highly frowned upon as it goes further than the stop line and eating into the pedestrian crossing path.”

Pedestrians still crossing when car moves forward

The dashcam clip begins with a view of a busy pedestrian crossing near PLQ, with pedestrians actively walking across the road.

Suddenly, a car to the right of the filming vehicle begins inching forward despite the red light.

It eventually came to a complete stop right by the pedestrian crossing itself.

As the light finally turns green, the dashcam driver moves on, leaving the overeager car still at the crossing, seemingly unaware that the traffic light has changed.

Netizens criticise impatient driver’s behaviour

Netizens found the incident more funny than infuriating, with many making fun of the driver’s eagerness to go under the red light, only to hesitate when the light actually turned green.

Many joked about the driver’s slow reaction to the green light when it comes time to move on.

Others were less amused, criticising the driver’s impatience and lack of awareness, especially since pedestrians were still crossing at the time.

Crossing a red light in Singapore is no laughing matter — offenders can be fined between S$400 to S$500, depending on their vehicle class, and slapped with 12 demerit points.

