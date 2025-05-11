BYD SUV runs red light at Choa Chu Kang junction, narrowly misses pedestrians and bus

SUV nearly hits pedestrians & bus after running red light in Choa Chu Kang

An SUV narrowly avoided a serious accident after it ran a red light in Choa Chu Kang and missed several pedestrians and vehicles.

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred yesterday (10 May) at 3.50pm. The timestamp appeared to erroneously read 1 Jan 2015.

Dashcam footage showed pedestrians crossing a T-junction between Choa Chu Kang Drive and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

The two pedestrians carried an umbrella on the rainy day. As they reached the halfway point, a BYD Atto 3 barrelled through the red light on the other side of the junction.

Another car and Bus Service 975 had to brake at the intersection to avoid a collision, causing the BYD to turn towards the pedestrians in reaction.

The SUV ended up ‘threading the needle’ between the pedestrians and the bus to get to the other side.

It missed them by what seemed to be just around a metre, surprising the two pedestrians. They turned to look at the car as it drove off.

Netizens urge camcar driver to report incident to police

MS News has reached out to the police to clarify if a report was made.

Shocked netizens scathingly slammed the driver for their actions.

One commenter urged the dashcam driver to file a report to the traffic police so they could prevent future incidents.

Another user joked that many drivers nowadays suffered from “red-light blindness”.

Also read: Renault SUV runs red light at Upper Thomson, narrowly misses woman crossing road

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.