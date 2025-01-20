Renault SUV runs red light at Upper Thomson, narrowly misses woman crossing road

Renault SUV nearly hits pedestrian after running red light in Upper Thomson

A near-miss occurred in Upper Thomson on 18 Jan, after a Renault SUV ran a red light while a pedestrian was crossing the road.

According to footage shared on Singapore Roads Accident.com, the incident happened at 3.54pm along Sin Ming Avenue, just after a bus stop.

In the video, a camcar can be seen stopping at the red light, while a pedestrian in white crossed the road.

Moments later, a second woman dressed in black began crossing.

Halfway across, she glanced to her right and suddenly froze in her tracks as a Renault Kadjar SUV barrelled through the crosswalk.

The vehicle just barely missed the pedestrian, who put her hands up in shock. It then continued on without stopping.

After the startling near-accident, the woman put her hand to her chest, seemingly shocked by the encounter, and resumed walking.

She was seen pausing briefly halfway across the road as a van approached the red light from the other direction.

After the light turned green, the camcar caught up to the SUV, which had stopped at a second red light further down the road.

Netizens urge traffic police report for Renault SUV

Netizens reacted with shock and anger at the close call.

One of them expressed disbelief, stating that the woman nearly spent Chinese New Year in the hospital, and urged the camcar driver to report the incident to traffic police.

Another commented on the pedestrian’s calm response, expressing amazement that she was so “nice” after almost being run over.

Another person then shared a similar experience where they too froze in shock before continuing on their way.

“What should I have done — scream and shout?” they said.

One netizen jokingly remarked that a red traffic light meant only red cars were allowed to pass.

Also read: Car beats red light in Tampines & narrowly misses pedestrian who stopped just in time

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.

