Elderly woman loses balance & falls on road near Parkway Parade, pedestrians & driver rush to help

Elderly woman left bleeding after losing balance on road near Parkway Parade, helped by passers-by and driver

An elderly woman was left bleeding from a head wound after losing her balance and falling onto the road outside Parkway Parade.

Thankfully, numerous passers-by and drivers stepped in to help her before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene.

Dashcam footage of the incident has since gone viral, drawing praise for the swift actions of the strangers who rushed to her aid.

Elderly woman loses balance and falls onto road

In a video posted on ROADS.sg’s Facebook page on 1 March, a car’s dashcam captured the moment the elderly woman appeared to be walking along the side of the road near the carpark exit at Parkway Parade.

She looked seemingly lost as vehicles drove past.

Moments later, she suddenly turned, lost her footing and fell heavily onto the road.

Her head appeared to strike the ground forcefully, leaving her bleeding.

Despite her condition, she weakly raised a hand towards the dashcam driver, seemingly in apology, but was unable to get up on her own.

Driver and passers-by spring into action

Several members of the public who witnessed the fall immediately rushed forward to help, with one woman helping the elderly woman to stand up.

The dashcam driver stopped his vehicle and called for medical assistance.

A man dressed in black also supported the elderly woman and helped apply pressure to her wound to stem the bleeding.

After ensuring she was stable, the passerby and driver carefully brought her to a safer spot by the mall to wait for paramedics.

According to the driver, one of the passers-by was believed to be a paramedic and rendered first aid on the spot.

Staff from Parkway Parade’s management and security team also arrived later to check on the woman.

Elderly woman allegedly misled by zebra crossing

The driver, identified as Vincent Tan, later told ROADS.sg that he was heartened by the collective response from members of the public.

He claimed the woman had mistakenly walked onto the road due to confusion over the crossing layout.

“The zebra crossing wasn’t open (sic) up fully,” he said.

He added that there was a “big drop” between the road and the walkway, making it difficult for her to step back onto the pavement.

The woman reportedly said she “did not see that there was an open way to walk”, suggesting she may have missed the designated path.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at 80 Marine Parade Road on 26 Feb at about 5.20pm.

One person was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Netizens praise driver and public for helping

Netizens were quick to praise the driver and passers-by for helping the elderly woman.

Others were thankful that the driver was alert while driving.

However, one netizen disagreed with the driver’s comments on the “misleading” zebra crossing. The commenter claimed that the area was partially blocked to prevent jaywalking incidents.

MS News has reached out to Parkway Parade for comments.

