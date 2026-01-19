Elderly woman sent to hospital after slipping on paint & falling in Yishun carpark

Elderly woman covered in paint & bruised after slipping & falling in Yishun carpark

An elderly woman was sent to the hospital after she reportedly slipped on wet paint and fell in a carpark in Yishun.

The incident took place next to Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5, according to photos shared by Singapura Channel on Facebook.

Woman attended to by SCDF & polcie

In the images, the woman sat at a void deck, with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics attending to her.

Police officers were also present. The woman’s clothes, hands and hair were covered in paint.

A paramedic took her blood pressure, with plasters seen on her arm.

A large bump could be seen on her head.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it had received a call for assistance at the location at about 1.50pm on Sunday (18 Jan).

One person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Yishun carpark spaces splattered with paint

Another photo showed white paint splattered across two carpark spaces.

Shoe prints and skid marks could be observed, suggesting that people had trodden in the paint when it had yet to dry.

The lid of a paint can had also been left behind.

Woman was having dinner with family in Yishun when she slipped on paint

A Shin Min Daily News reader named Mr Pan (transliterated from Mandarin), 48, told the Chinese daily that the woman had slipped and fallen while walking through the paint.

She landed on her back and experienced severe head pain, so her family members quickly called for an ambulance.

The woman told him that she lived in Tampines and was having dinner with her family that day.

After the woman and her family left, Mr Pan and two other members of the public placed a dustbin at the affected area to prevent others from slipping.

He said many residents, including elderly people, pass through the carpark on their way to Chong Pang City.

Thus, he appealed to the person who spilt the paint to return and clear up the mess as soon as possible.

Paint removed by workers on 19 Jan

When AsiaOne reporters visited the scene on Monday (19 Jan), they noted that there was no construction or civil work taking place there or at any nearby blocks.

A cordon was set up between two traffic cones to prevent pedestrians from stepping into the paint.

Shortly around 11am, town council workers removed the paint by spraying water on it.

