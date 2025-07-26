Elderly woman in M’sia dies in fire after reportedly returning home to take belongings

Elderly woman in M’sia had escaped fire but returned home, says son-in-law

An elderly woman in Malaysia has reportedly died in a fire that swept her home on Friday (25 July).

Madam Chen Yayu (transliterated from Mandarin), 73, had safely evacuated but returned home to take her belongings, her son-in-law told the China Press.

Fire swept through 4 houses in Malaysia

The blaze occurred in the village of Bukit Siput near Segamat town in Johor.

At about 4am that morning, it swept through four terrace houses.

Villagers who were sleeping were rudely awakened and had to flee from their homes.

Elderly woman in Malaysia returned home amid fire with pail of water

Mdm Chen’s son-in-law Ye Defa (transliterated from Mandarin) said he was at home with his mother-in-law and two daughters at the time.

When he was awoken by the sound of burning, he realised the window was on fire and roused his family.

They evacuated the house without taking any belongings, he added.

But he does not know why Mdm Chen returned home. His daughter said she was carrying a pail of water with her.

It is believed that she had returned to take some important belongings.

They considered trying to put out the fire but it was too large by then, Mr Ye added.

Body of elderly woman found next to toilet, charred by fire

Mdm Chen’s charred body was reportedly later found next to the toilet door.

She was in a seated position and believed to have died from smoke inhalation.

Her daughter, who is working in Singapore, is rushing back home, Mr Ye said.

Worst fire to hit neighbourhood in Malaysia

Mdm Chen’s house was burnt to a crisp, with the two cars and two motorcycles parked outside also destroyed.

The other three houses were also severely burnt, but their residents were either not at home or they were uninhabited at the time.

Villagers said this was the worst fire to hit the neighbourhood since it was built.

Firefighters had trouble putting it out due to low water pressure, and the efforts were still ongoing even at 9am.

