Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Tiong Bahru Flat, Unconscious Husband Rushed To Hospital

Authorities Find Body Of Elderly Woman In Tiong Bahru Flat On 29 July

The body of an elderly woman, 67, has been discovered in a flat at Tiong Bahru after neighbours detected a rotting smell.

Upon arrival, authorities also transported the woman’s 70-year-old husband unconscious to the hospital.

He was reportedly in the unit with his wife’s rotting corpse for a week.

Neighbour detects rotting smell from unit of elderly woman in Tiong Bahru

According to Shin Min Daily News, the discovery occurred around 10.17am on 29 July at a ninth-floor rental unit at Block 93 Henderson Road.

A resident who lived across the hallway from the flat, Mr Xu, told the Chinese daily that he detected a rotting smell a week ago.

It became unbearable, and he called the police on 29 July. He also went to knock on the door of the apartment, the residents of which he did not have any contact with.

In addition, Mr Xu said the door would normally be open but remained closed for the past few days.

Upon pushing it, a pungent smell came from the unit, and he saw multiple maggots on the floor.

Couple used to eat downstairs every morning

After arriving at the scene, police conducted their investigation until 6pm.

Paramedics pronounced the elderly woman dead on the spot while they sent her husband to the hospital in a coma, who was allegedly in the unit with the corpse for a week.

Preliminary findings have revealed that there were no criminal elements involved. However, an investigation is still ongoing.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the couple’s neighbours said they used wheelchairs to transport themselves.

One resident, Lina, said they would often go downstairs to eat together every morning. However, she had not seen them recently.

She assumed the elderly woman had returned to her hometown in Johor Bahru.

Another resident, John, shared that the couple were close to each other. The elderly man would look after his wife, who previously had a stroke.

