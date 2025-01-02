Elephant in M’sia blocks road, charges at car after others escaped the scene

Elephant blocks Malaysia road & ‘inspects’ passing cars

An elephant was recently caught blocking Irik Road in Perak, Malaysia, preventing vehicles from passing through.

Footage of the incident was captured by a TikTok user named Ayda Azmie, who sat on the passenger seat of one of the cars the animal obstructed from passing the road.

She posted the video on the platform on 28 Dec and it has since amassed 2.6 million views.

Elephant charges at car after others escaped

In the video, OP’s car was seen waiting to pass the road with three others in front of it as the elephant seemed to check each vehicle.

While the other cars were at a standstill fearing they would upset the beast, the second car in line tried to back up, wanting to escape the scene.

Before the elephant could pass by it, the blue car drove away, followed by the white car in front of it, seemingly angering the animal.

The elephant then continued to inspect the rest of the vehicles, but ultimately moved towards OP’s car and caused dents on her car window frame with its tusk despite not having attempted to escape or make a sound.

According to an Oriental Daily report, elephants often create “roadblocks” on Irik Road, which cause traffic and fear to road users.

Netizens share tips on how to avoid elephant attacks on road

Netizens were equally terrified by the elephant, saying they held their breath despite only watching a video of the incident.

One netizen shared that there is a big signboard in the area informing road users not to move or make sounds when elephants are on the road.

Some suggested bringing food to get to the animal’s good side, but others warned that this might encourage them block to the road more frequently.

Meanwhile, a user suggested turning off the vehicle’s air conditioning as this tends to make the engine sound louder.

However, one netizen quipped that the elephant was simply checking if the passengers were wearing their seatbelts and if their window tint was up to standard.

