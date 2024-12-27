Herd of elephants in Thailand destroy house, seemingly in revenge after calf was shot & killed

Herd of elephants destroy house in Thailand after calf was shot & killed

A herd of elephants has seemingly taken revenge after one of their calves was shot and killed by destroying a small home in rural Thailand.

The home was demolished by elephants on Thursday (26 Dec), just two days after the calf was shot, reported Thai news outlet Khaosod.

Elephants destroy Thailand home but occupant survives

On that day, the local authorities received reports that a house in Chantaburi province had been destroyed by elephants.

The one-storey wooden structure was turned into scrapwood, leaving its metal roofing strewn in the dirt.

The authorities found the scattered footprints of several elephants, providing a clue as to the culprits. They also discovered evidence that the elephants had speared their tusks on what little remained of the house.

Fortunately, its sole occupant, a rubber farmer, had been out tending the fields during the attack.

Young elephant killed near home that was destroyed

The house is located close to where an elephant calf had been shot a few days earlier.

The authorities said they had completed an autopsy of the young elephant that was shot and killed on Tuesday (24 Dec) near a rubber plantation in Wat Pa Khao Phai.

They have also retrieved the bullet, which will be used to identify the culprit.

Villagers and gun owners in the area have been summoned for further statements and testing to see if their firearms match the bullet.

Elephants pose a risk to locals, says former village head

Reporters spoke to the former village head, who said elephants have continued to pose a huge risk to locals there.

He said they have had to live in fear after a herd of elephants had wandered into the area, wreaking havoc.

According to him, there are around four or five elephants native to the area that live harmoniously with humans.

However, a herd of around 20 to 30 new elephants had wandered in recently.

The animals have left rubber farmers in the area afraid to harvest their crops, fearing bodily harm.

With locals at a loss over how to handle the situation, the former village head pleaded for the authorities to step in to help.

