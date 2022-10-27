Elon Musk Brings Basin To Twitter HQ Ahead Of Takeover, Says To ‘Let That Sink In’

Elon Musk Walks Into Twitter HQ Carrying Sink On 26 Oct

After much back and forth, the world’s richest man Mr Elon Musk is set to buy Twitter ahead of the 28 Oct deadline.

On Wednesday (26 Oct), the billionaire paid a visit to Twitter’s headquarters in San Franciso making a bold statement.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Carrying a sink, he wrote on Twitter to “let that sink in”.

As he met with Twitter employees, Mr Musk also clarified that he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff after his takeover as previously rumoured.

Elon Musk tells public to ‘let it sink in’

Before closing his S$61.8 billion (US$44 billion) deal to buy Twitter, Mr Musk paid a visit to Twitter headquarters on Wednesday (26 Oct).

In a tweet, the 51-year-old said, “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” and shared a video of him carrying a literal sink into the building.

He later updated in a follow-up tweet that he was meeting a lot of “cool people” at Twitter.

Hours before his visit, Mr Musk also hinted at his large purchase, changing his Twitter biography to ‘Chief Twit’.

According to CNBC, Twitter staff had received information regarding Mr Musk’s visit beforehand.

In an email, Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland told staff that Mr Musk would be walking the halls and learning about the work they do.

She also shared that this was only the beginning of many meetings. Their potential new boss will apparently be addressing staff directly on Friday (28 Oct).

Twitter deal to close by 28 Oct

Mr Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been on-again and off-again since April.

Earlier this year, he made an unsolicited offer to buy the networking site and eventually signed a deal in April.

However, he later tried to terminate the deal in July, claiming he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam accounts on its site.

Twitter then sued Mr Musk to hold him to the S$61.8 billion (US$44 billion) deal to buy the company, reported CNBC.

The court then ordered Mr Musk to close the Twitter deal by Friday (28 Oct) or face trial over the contract.

Since then, the billionaire seemed to be lining up his finances for the deal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, banks have started to send S$18.3 billion (US$13 billion) in cash to back his takeover of Twitter.

The deal is set to close by the end of this week.

Does not plan to cut 75% of staff

Previously on 20 Oct, Mr Musk reportedly told prospective investors that he planned to cut 75%, or 5,600, of Twitter’s staff once he takes over.

But on Wednesday (26 Oct), he turned back on this statement, denying the reported numbers.

He emphasised that he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff upon taking over.

Nonetheless, staff cuts are still expected, sparking anxiety among workers.

CNBC reported that some employees say if Mr Musk acquires Twitter, he can “burn it all down if he wants to”.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @elonmusk on Twitter.