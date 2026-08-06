2 employees killed after re-entering Japan mall following quake, manager regrets asking them to return

Executive in Japan told employees to re-enter mall after earthquake, both later killed in explosion

Two employees were killed after being instructed by their company to re-enter Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Japan, despite having already evacuated following a powerful earthquake.

The women, aged 22 and 25, worked at HABITA, a beauty and lifestyle store located inside the mall in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture.

According to The Japan Times, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the region on 28 July, registering shindo 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

An explosion later occurred at the mall at around 5.50pm, causing part of the building to collapse.

Employees instructed to return for sales proceeds

Around 200 people had reportedly evacuated to the mall’s car park.

The two HABITA employees had also helped guide customers to safety before leaving the building.

However, HABITA sales manager Koji Yuze later contacted the store manager, who had been off duty that day, as he believed Aeon Mall Kumamoto could remain closed for some time.

He asked the manager to have the women secure the day’s sales proceeds in a safe “if it was possible to return”, adding that, if returning proved difficult, they should do so only “to the extent possible”.

The pair were instructed to move the money from the HABITA store on the second floor to a safe on the first floor.

They re-entered the mall through a public entrance at around 5.35pm, about 15 minutes before the explosion occurred.

Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry said on Wednesday (5 Aug) that the blast was very likely caused by liquefied petroleum gas that had leaked and accumulated inside the mall, although the source of ignition remains under investigation.

Both women were killed, along with five other people.

Manager says he feels ‘profound sense of responsibility’

Mr Yuze later acknowledged that he had instructed the store manager to have the two women return, although he said they were also told to obtain permission from the mall operator before re-entering.

It is true that I gave the instruction. I feel a profound sense of responsibility.

He separately told reporters that the tragedy would not have occurred had he not raised the issue of securing the sales proceeds, adding that he deeply regretted failing to anticipate the consequences.

According to The Sankei Shimbun, Mr Yuze had issued similar instructions to managers at three other HABITA stores in Kumamoto Prefecture.

They were told to retrieve and secure their sales proceeds if they received permission from the respective facility operators, and reportedly did so.

Bereaved family says it will ‘never forgive’ HABITA

HABITA president Keima Ueno reportedly attended the wake of 22-year-old Kurumi Otake on Sunday (2 Aug), where her family told him they would “never forgive” the company.

Seven people, including Ms Otake and her 25-year-old colleague, died in the explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto.

Meanwhile, Mr Yuze said an Aeon employee stationed near the entrance had told the women to “be careful” but did not stop them from entering.

Aeon disputed any suggestion that its staff had permitted the women to return.

A representative said there was no evidence that employees had been told re-entry was allowed, adding that the company was interviewing staff who had been at the scene.

Aeon president Akio Yoshida also said the mall’s emergency manual prohibited anyone from re-entering after an evacuation.

Also read: Japanese restaurant in Bangkok loses S$1.6K as customers flee without paying following earthquake tremors



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Featured image adapted from The Sankei Shimbun and The Japan News.