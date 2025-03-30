Japanese restaurant in Bangkok loses S$1.6K as customers flee without paying following earthquake tremors

Restaurant in Bangkok loses S$1.6K as customers don’t return to pay following earthquake tremors

A Japanese restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, allegedly lost THB 40,000 (S$1,582) after customers did not return to pay for their meals following earthquake tremors.

On Friday (28 Mar) at around 1.20pm, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook Myanmar, with strong vibrations felt in neighbouring countries, including Thailand.

This caused significant damage to infrastructure and even caused a high-rise building under construction to collapse in Bangkok, 1,000 kilometres away from the epicentre.

Not one customer has returned to pay

Amid the chaos, diners at a Japanese restaurant abandoned their meals and evacuated. A Facebook user who visited the eatery two hours later asked the staff whether any customers had returned to pay.

In the post, they attached an image of the empty restaurant with half-eaten food left on the table.

However, the staff replied that not one person from the 26 tables they served returned to pay.

They also estimated that they lost about THB 40,000 due to the incident.

Netizens argue whether customers should pay for unfinished meals

The situation sparked debate online, with some netizens arguing that customers should return to pay for their meals once the situation stabilised.

Some urged the customers to return to the restaurant to settle their bill, while others speculated they may just be waiting for things to settle down after the tremors before going back to pay.

However, one user believes that what the customers did was understandable, as they may have rushed home to ensure the safety of their families first.

Another user also argued that the customers should not need to pay for their meal, especially if they only had a couple of bites due to the interruption.

