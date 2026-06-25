NEA strengthens regulations from 1 July to encourage more energy-efficient purchases by consumers & businesses

National Environment Agency (NEA) tightens rules to boost energy-efficient purchases

Consumers and businesses importing certain appliances from overseas for their own use will soon face stricter requirements. This comes about as Singapore ramps up efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

In a press release on Wednesday (24 June), the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that regulations under the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (MELS) and Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) will be strengthened from 1 July.

The changes will require end users who import regulated goods for their own use to ensure that the products meet Singapore’s energy-efficiency standards.

Registration required for personal imports

Currently, regulated goods imported for sale in Singapore must comply with MELS and MEPS requirements.

However, similar products brought in directly by households or businesses for their own use are not covered by these rules.

NEA noted that while the volume of such imports is relatively small, the rise of online shopping platforms has made it easier for consumers to purchase appliances directly from overseas.

Some businesses have also been importing commercial storage refrigerators for their own use. To address this gap, the Energy Conservation Act was amended on 8 April.

From 1 July, anyone importing regulated goods for personal or business use must first register the products with NEA before importing them into Singapore.

Successful applicants will receive a Certificate of Registration (COR), which is valid for three years and can be renewed.

Registration and renewal are free, with applications processed within seven working days.

Online advertisements also affected

Advertisements for non-compliant regulated goods will no longer be allowed, including those displayed on online platforms.

Additionally, visual advertisements must include an Energy Label alongside the product image or description.

Where space is limited, sellers must prominently display the product’s energy-efficiency rating and COR number.

The six regulated goods are air-conditioners, refrigerators, clothes dryers, televisions, household water heaters and three-phase induction motors.

To help offset upfront costs, businesses and households can tap into existing government support schemes.

Eligible SMEs in the food services and manufacturing sectors can apply for the Enterprise Singapore’s Energy Efficiency Grant.

Singaporeans and permanent resident households can also use the Climate Vouchers under the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme.

Also read: S$300 Climate Vouchers can be claimed from 15 April & redeemed on products with relevant label

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Featured image adapted from Carousell Singapore & Commercestar for illustration purposes only.