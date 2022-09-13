ERP Rates At 5 Expressway Locations Will Increase By S$1 To Manage Traffic Congestion

ERP Rates To Increase By S$1 Along Several Expressways From 19 Sep

On Tuesday (13 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at several expressway locations will be increasing by S$1 starting Monday (19 Sep).

According to LTA, the changes will come into effect at specific times to manage traffic congestion.

Expressways that will be affected include the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE), and Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The changes to the ERP rates are as follows:

With the change, ERP rates along the Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE will reach as high as S$4 during peak hours.

LTA will continue to monitor traffic situation

The LTA clarified that rates for previously announced gantries and timeslots will remain unchanged.

They added that even with these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still significantly lower than that before Covid-19.

LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely. They will then assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted in future.

The last ERP rate change was over a month ago on 1 Aug.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.