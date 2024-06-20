S’pore broadcast of Germany-Hungary Euro 2024 match hit by transmission glitch that originated from source feed

Singapore users experience glitch during Germany-Hungary Euro 2024 match

Many football fans who stayed up late to catch the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Hungary were instead greeted by an error message or a frozen screen.

According to The Straits Times (ST), many fans missed the opening goal of the game as a result of the disruption.

A Starhub spokesperson has clarified that the issue originated from the source feed. MS News has also reached out to Singtel and Mediacorp for comments.

Singapore customers experience glitch during Euro 2024 match

ST reports that the disruption lasted about 30 minutes and affected Starhub, Singtel, and meWatch users.

Customers reportedly missed the first goal of the game — scored by Germany’s Jamel Musisala in the 22nd minute.

Starhub customers were greeted with a message that read:

Transmission Interrupted. Fault at source — We are working with our partners to restore service as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, Singtel users encountered a message on their screens which read “Player error. Please try again later.”

MeWatch customers, on the other hand, had to deal with frozen streams.

A similar disruption, which lasted about five minutes, occurred towards the end of the match.

Furious customers took to the service providers’ social media pages to air their frustrations.

Unsurprisingly, many users asked for a refund for the fees they’ve paid to watch the football streams.

Starhub apologises to customers for inconvenience caused

This customer, highlighted the poor quality of the stream, adding that it was “unacceptable” for the price the service provider was charging.

Speaking to MS News, a Starhub spokesperson said the transmission glitch originated from the source feed and affected “all providers in Singapore and the region.”

The telco said they’ve contacted its channel partner, requested immediate action, and enhanced measures to meet its quality standards.

The representative took the opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience and thanked viewers for their understanding and patience.

MS News has reached out to Singtel and Mediacorp for comments on the matter.

Also read: Starhub users get error messages during EPL opening broadcast, complaints flood company’s socials

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.