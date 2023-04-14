Ex-Mamasan Leaves Siam Diu Job After Drinking Affected Health, Opens Hawker Stall In Ang Mo Kio

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ex-Mamasan Leaves Nightclub Industry To Open Ang Mo Kio Hawker Stall

Ever since coming to Singapore in 2009, 38-year-old Omjai Chanta from Chiang Mai, Thailand worked as a mamasan in a nightclub.

However, after the Covid-19 pandemic put a pause on the siam diu scene, she chose to pursue her dreams of becoming a hawker.

Now, she has achieved her dreams and owns a stall in an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop selling gourmet Thai food.

Ex-mamasan life affected her health adversely

Upon coming to Singapore, Ms Omjai became a permanent resident and worked in a nightclub for seven years.

According to 8world, she shared that being a mamasan was detrimental to her health.

Whether it be whisky, champagne, or beer, she had to drink whatever beverage her customers offered to keep them entertained.

Furthermore, she also needed to take care of the other girls working at the nightclub.

All this took a toll on her body and reportedly caused her to have high blood pressure.

As a result, Ms Omjai felt like quitting the mamasan life.

Hence, when the Covid-19 pandemic halted the nightclub scene, she took the chance to leave this life behind.

Pursued dream to become hawker

When nightclubs returned, the ex-mamasan chose to open a hawker stall instead of going back to her old job.

8world reported that it has always been her dream to open a stall in Singapore.

As such, she took out S$15,000 worth of savings to pursue this goal.

Eventually, she managed to open a stall in an Ang Mo Kio coffee shop nine months ago.

Amongst the wide array of Thai gourmet dishes she sells, her specialty appears to be the Khao Soi, noodles with Thai coconut curry soup.

She shared that although she had no formal cooking training, her husband and the girls at the nightclub always raved about her food.

As such, their support made her feel more confident in her skills.

Difficult running a hawker stall

However, Ms Omjai noted that there are times when business can be bad.

According to 8world, when she was still working at the nightclub, her monthly income could go up to S$10,000.

On the other hand, there are days when she only earns S$100 or S$200 as a hawker.

She highlighted that there were several times when she felt like quitting.

However, the support from her husband and ex-colleagues enabled her to carry on.

Ms Omjai highlighted, “Now, my dreams have finally come true. Thus, I must continue to fight and continue to try.”

If you would like to support her business, you can pay her a visit at her stall, Kin Sen Thai Noodle.

Kin Sen Thai Noodle

Address: 181 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, #01-2922, Singapore 560181

Opening hours: 12pm – 3pm & 5.30pm – 8.30pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT stations: Yio Chu Kang Station & Lentor

