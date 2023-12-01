Expat Urges Commuters To Put Down Their Phones At MRT Stations, S’poreans Agree With Her

Expat Asks Commuters At MRT Stations To Put Their Phones Down

While travelling around Singapore is easy with the MRT, the peak hour crowds are enough to test anyone’s patience.

One expat noticed that the crowd is especially bad at the Chinatown MRT station.

As such, she took to TikTok to raise a personal plea to all commuters.

She asked commuters to keep their phones aside, especially when they are about to get on or off the escalators.

Expat notices bottleneck at Chinatown MRT

In her video, TikTok user @yay4jenna aka Jenna shared that she moved to Singapore from Montana, USA 10 months ago.

She started off by saying that she generally loves her commute to work.

“I love that I don’t have to have a car,” she quipped. “It’s so nice not to have to deal with traffic in that kind of commute.”

However, she noted a particular problem specific to Chinatown MRT, where she has to change trains every day.

Jenna acknowledged that the station is “older than most”, which explains its “funky” layout.

That aside, she observed that there’s always a bottleneck when exiting or entering the escalators.

“It’s made worse by people who are looking at their phone,” said Jenna.

“Because when you’re looking at your phone, you don’t have any spatial awareness, your movements are unpredictable, and people can’t really get around you efficiently.”

Although Jenna mentioned that she also looks at her phone when she’s on the MRT, she asked others to put their phones aside when getting on or off the escalators.

“That’s my one plea to people, thank you,” she said.

Netizens agree with expat

Other users have since left comments agreeing with Jenna.

One commenter, a Singaporean, said that she “nailed it” with her points.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user echoed her sentiments, calling out commuters who are “totally unaware [that] people are piling up behind them”

Yet another commenter commended Jenna for speaking out on this issue.

“That’s the biggest problem walking around in Singapore’s public places,” they said.

Do you agree with the OP? Let us know in the comments.

Also read: Expat Tries S’pore’s ‘Longest Covered Walk’ From Millenia Walk To Funan, Journey Takes 42 Mins

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yay4jenna on TikTok.