Expat Tries S’pore’s ‘Longest Covered Walk’ Stretching From Millenia Walk To Funan, Journey Takes 42 Minutes

Expat Walks From Millenia Walk To Funan Using Underground Connector

Have you ever wondered how long it would take to walk from Millenia Walk to Funan without ever leaving a shelter? No? Well, an expat did it anyway, taking 42 minutes to complete Singapore’s “longest covered walk”.

TikTok creator ‘Zenos Jake’ began his journey spontaneously. After exiting Millenia Walk, he passed through Suntec City, Marina Square, and CityLink.

He then took the route through Raffles City, Capitol Singapore, and finally Funan, totalling seven malls and two MRT stations.

The journey took 42 minutes and 5,000 steps, all without ever leaving a sheltered area, highlighting the interconnected design.

Began his trip at Milennia Walk

An expat recently filmed himself conquering what he dubbed Singapore’s “longest covered walk”.

Even though Millenia Walk and Funan are just a 25-minute walk from each other, Mr Zenos gave himself the extra challenge of never leaving a sheltered area.

Given the distance separating the malls, such a task seemed unlikely without stepping into a covered area.

From Millenia Walk, Mr Zenos utilised the sheltered walkway to enter Promenade MRT Station and exit out to Suntec City.

Even when fast-forwarded, he still took an incredibly long time to walk the length of the gargantuan Suntec City.

Mr Zenos then made it to Marina Square via a sheltered overhead bridge linking it from Suntec City.

CityLink provided sheltered path to Raffles City

Marina Square stood a fair distance away from Raffles City, however.

Mr Zenos eventually descended into the underground CityLink shopping mall, which links directly to Raffles City.

Raffles City is connected to Capitol Singapore shopping centre via City Hall MRT station. Thus, Mr Zenos took that route and entered his sixth mall.

Once in Capitol Singapore, Mr Zenos entered a lengthy underground hallway and emerged into Funan, completing his trek.

Took over 5,000 steps and 42 minutes

Mr Zenos stated in the video that the walk was spontaneous. While at Millenia Walk, he simply wondered how long it would take to get to Funan and then went for it.

The impulsive journey led him through seven malls and two MRT stations — Promenade and City Hall. The walk took 42 minutes and 5,000 steps to complete, all without exposing his hair to the sky.

He even mentioned in the caption that the entire journey was through air-conditioned areas and deemed it “really nice”.

A Google Maps path through all seven malls ended up with an estimated 47-minute walk, including outdoor unsheltered paths.

So in fact, Mr Zenos did quite well for an unplanned trip.

Even so, netizens noted that Millenia Walk featured a sheltered connection to Marina Square, bypassing the long trek through Suntec City.

Perhaps Mr Zenos made that choice deliberately as Suntec City vastly contributed to the self-proclaimed “longest” covered walk.

A commenter recounted getting sore legs after losing their way in Suntec City’s shopping sprawl. Even Mr Zenos replied to call it “big and confusing”.

Another joked that getting lost there was actually a local rite of passage.

All things considered, it truly is a testament to Singapore’s city planning that someone could walk through seven interconnected malls without exposing themselves to rain, shine, or traffic.

As for a future trek, Mr Zenos considered trying the proposed Northpoint City, one of Singapore’s largest shopping centres.

Earlier this year, a pair of tourists trekked 36km from Woodlands to Marina Bay, taking 11 hours.

Featured image adapted from @zenosjake on TikTok.