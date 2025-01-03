Dog in Thailand brings home explosive thinking it’s a ball, owner secures it to prevent detonation

Father alerts police after son discovers explosive brought home by family dog

A soldier in Thailand was stunned when his four-year-old son approached him holding an explosive device, which their pet dog had retrieved and brought into their home.

Reacting swiftly, the father secured the device in a cardboard box filled with dry grass to cushion against shocks that could trigger detonation.

He then placed the box in a sandy area next to the house, covered it with a rubber tyre for additional safety, and called the police for assistance.

Police & bomb disposal team respond

Authorities in Non Sung District, Udon Thani Province confirmed receiving a report about the incident at around 1.30pm on Thursday (2 Jan).

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a homemade explosive, roughly the size of a tennis ball, wrapped in black tape.

Teenagers commonly craft these devices for festivals or celebrations, often abandoning them near roadsides to evade detection at police checkpoints.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel were dispatched to safely retrieve and neutralise the bomb in a remote area far from populated zones.

Playful pet loves retrieving round objects

The father, 34-year-old Sergeant Major Jittakorn Talangjit, recounted that the incident occurred during his lunch break.

His young son, playing near a sand pile, approached him holding the explosive and innocently asked what it was.

Stunned, Mr Jittakorn immediately placed the device in a cardboard box lined with hay for cushioning, moved it to a safer spot, and contacted the authorities.

When asked about its origin, his son explained that the family’s Labrador-Golden Retriever mix, Latte, had brought it into their yard.

Known for her playful nature, Latte frequently retrieves round objects like balls.

This time, however, her find turned out to be dangerously perilous.

It was a stroke of luck that the explosive did not detonate while the dog carried it in her mouth or while the boy was playing with it.

Featured image adapted from Thairath and Workpoint News.