Explosives facility in Thailand catches fire after it was hit by lightning

Explosives facility in Thailand on fire after getting hit by lightning

A Thai explosives facility caught fire after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday (2 Oct).

At around 2pm, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation received a report that an office building in the explosives division of the Ordnance Industrial Center was ablaze.

Lightning strike lights facility ablaze

According to Khaosod, authorities in Ayutthaya arrived at the scene to find the wooden building engulfed in flames amid the downpouring rain.

The fire had completely engulfed the one-story building.

Authorities believe lightning struck the building causing it to catch fire because it had been raining heavily in the area, according to JS100.

No one reported injured

Half of the building has burned down in the fire, according to photos posted by Fire & Rescue Thailand on Facebook.

Fortunately, no one has been reported injured so far.

According to an article in the science journal Fire, lightning strikes are responsible around 10% of all forest fires.

Lightning can also cause housefires after a bolt strikes a tree, with the flames spreading to a nearby structure. For instance, earlier this year, lightning struck a tree which affected the powerlines in the US. This then caused a house to burn down nearby.

Also read: Lightning Strikes Traffic Light In Yishun, Impact Sparks Flashes Of Smoke & Fire

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Fire & Rescue Thailand on Facebook.