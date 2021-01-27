Springdale Primary Investigating Cause Of Students’ Eye Irritation On 25 Jan

It wasn’t quite a normal day at school for some students in Anchorvale on Monday (25 Jan), as they started feeling irritation in their eyes.

That day, about 70 students from Springdale Primary School experienced eye irritations and their parents were “immediately” informed.

However, the school isn’t clear as to the nature of the eye infection currently.

The school said it is investigating and will closely monitor the well-being of the affected students.

70 Springdale Primary students experience eye irritation

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), on Monday (25 Jan), 70 students reported irritation in their eyes.

The school reportedly attended to the students and told their parents immediately about the situation.

After that, an uncertain number of students went to seek medical attention.

According to the school’s statement, most of the students came back to school on Tuesday (26 Jan), although “a few” were resting at home. No exact number was given.

Cause of eye irritation unknown

The school is currently unable to explain the cause of the eye irritation.

However, it is working with the relevant authorities and currently investigating the cause.

Meanwhile, it said they’ve cleaned and ventilated the classrooms.

No further reports of eye irritation are noted by the school since that day.

Hopefully cause is found and fixed

Environment can affect students drastically. Although the cause of the irritation is unknown as of now, we hope that the school can get to the bottom of the incident and rectify the situation.

We’re glad to hear that the school continues to monitor the well-being of the affected.

Until the school can find out the cause, hopefully there won’t be undue speculation and that all the affected students are eventually able to go back to school safely.

