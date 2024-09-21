F1 driver Max Verstappen swears during news conference, ordered to do ‘work of public interest’

F1 driver Max Verstappen swears during news conference, punished with community service

Formula 1 (F1) driver and three-time world champion Max Verstappen landed in hot soup after swearing during a press conference on Thursday (19 Sept) ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

When asked about his performance last weekend, the 26-year-old Red Bull driver described his car as “f@#ked”.

He has been ordered to do “work of public interest” as punishment.

However, it was not specified what public interest work he must perform.

Motor sport governing body wants to limit swearing

At the same conference that got him punished, Verstappen also spoke out against the FIA wanting to limit swearing.

Earlier this week, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the governing body of motor sport FIA, said that he wants to limit the amount of swearing on broadcast.

He said that, as a former driver himself, he understands drivers will say things in the heat of the moment.

However, he stressed the importance of being a role model for children.

“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen told the media that airing radio messages with expletives is the responsibility of the broadcasters, according to AP News.

When asked about the punishment on Friday (20 Sept), Verstappen said “no words” before quickly heading off.

Stewards ruling for the FIA noted that Verstappen should be mindful of his language on public forums, considering he is a role model.

Featured image adapted from @RBR_Daily on X and @Max33Verstappen on X.